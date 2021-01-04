The final frontier

(jewelleryfocus.co.uk) - The universe is infinite, and so likley are its resources. One of the earliest thinkers of the modern space-mining is John S. Lewis, the current professor emeritus of planetary science at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. He wrote his book, Mining the Sky, as early as 1997. According to Lewis, asteroid mining could be the “biggest game-changer in human economic history”. Our solar system is filled with asteroids. They are the left-overs of the formation of the solar system. Little bits of rock that never made it into planets or moons. They are also rich in iron, nickel, and valuable platinum-group metals such as platinum and iridium – and of course diamonds. Every year something like 200 tonnes of platinum is extracted from the Earth’s surface — to the tune of about $6bn (£4.6bn). But according to some estimates, the value of these platinum- group metals in all of the asteroids “close” to the Earth is valued at $700trn (£541trn). There is one particular mile-wide rock named 3554 Amun that is alone thought to contain $20trn (£15.7trn) worth of valuable metals and diamonds. And unlike on Earth, these precious materials are not buried under the surface, they are practically lying on top, waiting to be extracted. So it is perhaps not surprising that so many companies are scrambling to get up there. A further motivating factor is Goldman Sachs’ claim that the fortune of the first individual trillionaire is to be made in asteroid mining.
News
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng mine to remain fully operational despite new Covid-19 lockdown
Gem Diamonds says its Letšeng mine in Lesotho will remain fully operational following the announcement of new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It said in a brief statement that Letšeng would continue to implement measures for the regular testing and...
Yesterday
Petra investors approve plans to restructure business
Troubled Petra Diamonds says its investors have ratified plans to restructure the business in a bid to ensure short and long-term viability. It said more than 95% of shareholders backed a resolution that includes reducing authorised share capital...
Yesterday
Russian diamonds enjoy success in Dubai
Russia-based diamond miner ALROSA held an auction in Dubai last December putting on the block diamonds of special sizes (weighing 10.8 carats and above). According to the company, this auction netted $ 7.4 million.
Yesterday
Lucapa temporarily mothballs Mothae after COVID-19 lockdown
Lucapa Diamond has temporarily suspended mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho with appropriate care and maintenance, and security measures. This comes after the government of Lesotho introduced a new 14-day nation-wide lockdown...
Yesterday
Myanmar and Malaysia to work with GIT for increasing coloured gems market
Jewelry entrepreneurs from Myanmar and Malaysia have expressed their trust in the expertise of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) in raising the standards of gems and jewelry laboratories, developing personnel, and its aim at driving...
Yesterday