Will LVMH De-Americanize Tiffany?

(jingdaily.com) - Key Takeaways: Tiffany and LVMH may seem like a match made in heaven since both companies belong to “The Old Guard” of luxury, have a people-centric approach, and understand how to listen to their customers, but there are cultural issues at play. Tiffany has an impressive market share in Mainland China, and a recent UBS survey showed that Chinese buyers see Tiffany as a “go-to jewelry brand, second only to Cartier.” We can expect Tiffany to invest in the expansion of its physical retail footprint, continue to push art-and-luxury crossovers, and go through a brand relaunch.