News

AGD DIAMONDS unearthed first large diamond in 2021

On January 16 this year, the Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS unearthed a gem-quality diamond weighing 51.57 carats.

Yesterday

Lucara unearths 341ct diamond at Karowe mine

Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 341-carat top white gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. It said the diamond was recovered over the holiday period from the milling of ore sourced from the southwestern quadrant...

Yesterday

Mountain Province Diamonds announces full year 2020 production results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced full year production and sales results from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.

Yesterday

De Beers to drop some of its long-term rough buyers

De Beers has reportedly dropped some of its long-term diamond buyers in a bid to supply stones to buyers who can add the most value to the rough stones. Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that De Beers had told some of its customers known as...

Yesterday

Signet Jewelers reports strong fiscal 2021 Holiday Season sales

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry announced its preliminary sales for the 9 weeks ended (Holiday Season) January 2, 2021.

Yesterday

Will LVMH De-Americanize Tiffany?

Today
Expert reports

(jingdaily.com) - Key Takeaways: Tiffany and LVMH may seem like a match made in heaven since both companies belong to “The Old Guard” of luxury, have a people-centric approach, and understand how to listen to their customers, but there are cultural issues at play. Tiffany has an impressive market share in Mainland China, and a recent UBS survey showed that Chinese buyers see Tiffany as a “go-to jewelry brand, second only to Cartier.” We can expect Tiffany to invest in the expansion of its physical retail footprint, continue to push art-and-luxury crossovers, and go through a brand relaunch.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2021
Rough and Polished