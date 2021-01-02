Will LVMH De-Americanize Tiffany?

(jingdaily.com) - Key Takeaways: Tiffany and LVMH may seem like a match made in heaven since both companies belong to “The Old Guard” of luxury, have a people-centric approach, and understand how to listen to their customers, but there are cultural issues at play. Tiffany has an impressive market share in Mainland China, and a recent UBS survey showed that Chinese buyers see Tiffany as a “go-to jewelry brand, second only to Cartier.” We can expect Tiffany to invest in the expansion of its physical retail footprint, continue to push art-and-luxury crossovers, and go through a brand relaunch.
AGD DIAMONDS unearthed first large diamond in 2021
On January 16 this year, the Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS unearthed a gem-quality diamond weighing 51.57 carats.
Lucara unearths 341ct diamond at Karowe mine
Lucara Diamond has recovered an unbroken 341-carat top white gem-quality diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. It said the diamond was recovered over the holiday period from the milling of ore sourced from the southwestern quadrant...
Mountain Province Diamonds announces full year 2020 production results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced full year production and sales results from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.
De Beers to drop some of its long-term rough buyers
De Beers has reportedly dropped some of its long-term diamond buyers in a bid to supply stones to buyers who can add the most value to the rough stones. Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources as saying that De Beers had told some of its customers known as...
Signet Jewelers reports strong fiscal 2021 Holiday Season sales
Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry announced its preliminary sales for the 9 weeks ended (Holiday Season) January 2, 2021.
