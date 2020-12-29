Concerned about gem authenticity? You can now trace your jewels back to the mine

29 december 2020

(channelnewsasia.com) - People have probably never been more conscious about the source of their diamonds than the year Blood Diamond hit theatres in 2006. And while this increased awareness has since made ethics a consideration for many when buying a jewel, we still have a long way to go before every gemstone that ends up under a spotlight and in a glass case is guaranteed to be conflict-free. The good news is that we’re speeding down the right track. American jeweller Tiffany & Co announced last year that it would become the first global player to be fully transparent about the journey of its individually registered diamonds by 2020, and the brand really went and did it.