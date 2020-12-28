Why Branded Jewelry Could Be the Next Decade’s Fastest Growing Luxury Subsegment

28 december 2020

(jingdaily.com) - A combination of “womenomics” and societal change will bring about a new wave of spending from female consumers in the luxury sector. While women already influence the vast majority of household purchasing decisions and as such will move the needle for all consumer sub-sectors, the natural beneficiaries will be those that are already female-driven such as cosmetics, handbags, and jewelry. Unlike the first two, the latter is still a broadly unbranded space with very few credible global players. However, this is about to change with a decade-long growth journey. In China, local jewelry retailers such as Chow Tai Fook, Luk Fook or Lao Fen Xiang dominate the landscape but imported brands in luxury are poised to outperform.