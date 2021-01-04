Even in a Pandemic, Fine Jewelry Is Selling

(nytimes.com) - Conventional wisdom suggests that a pandemic would not bode well for jewelry sales. But for Mark Patterson, a fine jewelry designer with a retail store in this coastal Southern California enclave, 2020 has defied expectations at every turn. (And he’s not alone.) “Wholesale is down — we haven’t done any trunk shows — but our retail store has doubled sales from last year,” Mr. Patterson said in late October. “It’s crazy. We don’t know how to explain it.”
News
Lev Puchkov, Corresponding Member of Russian Academy of Sciences passes away
The editorial team of Rough&Polished joins in condolences on the death of Lev Puchkov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who passed away on January 4, 2021.
Yesterday
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up by 38.47%; rough imports up 9.07%
India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 38.47 per cent registering $ 1736.07 mn during Dec 2020 as against $ 1253.79 mn exported in Dec 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India...
Yesterday
Namibia ups November diamond output
Namibia's diamond production index for November 2020 was 85.8 basis points, up by 9.4% when compared to the previous month or by 1.8% on a year-to-year basis.
Yesterday
Lucapa unearths another +100ct diamond from Lulo
Lucapa Diamond has recovered another +100 carat diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola. It said the 104-carat D-colour white stone was unearthed from Mining Block 46 (MB46).
Yesterday
Luk Fook’s jewellery sales improve in Q3; eCommerce sales outstanding
Hong Kong jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd saw continued improvement in sales in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, thanks to sustained economic revival in China. The retail sales from October 1 to December 31...
Yesterday