Human Rights: Industry Could do Better... and so Could Watchdogs

(idexonline.com) - The jewelry industry did not get good marks in its end-of-term report from Human Rights Watch (HRW). None of the firms surveyed in the NGO's report, entitled Sparkling Jewels, Opaque Supply Chains, achieved an "excellent". Most were rated moderate, fair or weak, and a few got no score at all because they didn't bother handing in their homework - that's to say they didn't respond to HRW questions. The report, published in the end of November, is a substantial piece of research, thoroughly documented, bolstered with copious footnotes and running to almost 90 pages. It doesn't claim to be comprehensive. Rather it is a snapshot of 15 big players who collectively generate over $40bn a year to give an overall indication of how the industry is tackling then problems of exploitation, poor traceability, dangerous working conditions.