Human Rights: Industry Could do Better... and so Could Watchdogs

(idexonline.com) - The jewelry industry did not get good marks in its end-of-term report from Human Rights Watch (HRW). None of the firms surveyed in the NGO's report, entitled Sparkling Jewels, Opaque Supply Chains, achieved an "excellent". Most were rated moderate, fair or weak, and a few got no score at all because they didn't bother handing in their homework - that's to say they didn't respond to HRW questions. The report, published in the end of November, is a substantial piece of research, thoroughly documented, bolstered with copious footnotes and running to almost 90 pages. It doesn't claim to be comprehensive. Rather it is a snapshot of 15 big players who collectively generate over $40bn a year to give an overall indication of how the industry is tackling then problems of exploitation, poor traceability, dangerous working conditions.
News
Lucara unearths 378ct diamond from Karowe
Lucara Diamond has unearthed an unbroken Type IIa 378 carat gem-quality diamond at its 100%-owned Karowe Mine, in Botswana. The diamond, it said, was recovered from the milling of ore sourced from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
Today
This year, Kristall of Smolensk will receive 120 million rubles for modernization
Dmitry Amelkin, General Director of Kristall said during a recent meeting with Alexei Ostrovsky, Governor of the Smolensk Region that funding for the technological development of the company’s diamond manufacturing plant have been increased from 100...
Today
Tsodilo raises C$1,3mln for general corporate purposes, working capital
Tsodilo Resources has closed the first tranche of a private placement financing for gross proceeds to the company of C$1,3 million. Proceeds from the financing are to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.
Today
The world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers "Women's Business" will be held in Moscow
The Ilgiz F. Gallery in Moscow will host an exhibition called "Women's Business" on February 25 to March 6. This will be the first jewelry exhibition in the world, in which only women can take part.
Today
Endiama incurs heavy loss due to COVID-19 pandemic – report
The Angolan state-owned diamond company, Endiama recorded a loss of $400 million from its 2020 operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the local media. Angola had initially targeted to produce diamonds worth $1.4 billion last year.
Yesterday