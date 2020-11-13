The 2019 Pipeline (1)

(idexonline.com) - The 2019-2020 period is evolving as a dramatic game changer for the entire world. This is even more so for the diamond industry where a gradual pipeline restructuring process finally matured into an inevitable and, in fact, a most desirable conclusion for the midstream sector - the manufacturers of the rough and the traders of the polished. Finally, this quite squeezed sector from a profitability aspect, began to act purely in their own economic, financial, and commercial self-interest less burdened by producer pressures to “relieve” them of their stocks. Led by the massive Indian diamond sector, the manufacturers put four months break on their rough diamond purchases. In 2019 the producers were faced with considerable resistance to purchase their rough allocation which was met, to quote the CEO of De Beers, “with unprecedented flexibility in the way it sold its diamonds to sightholders because of the nature of the market”. In February 2020, well before the pandemic struck the world in full force, the heads of both De Beers and Anglo American announced that they would change their allocation system (sights) and that no buyer will be “unaffected” by the changes in the sight system. The Indian industry didn’t wait to find out what scheme the producer would introduce.
News
Hong Kong sale to highlight Iconic ‘Tutti Frutti’ bracelet by Cartier
Bonhams announces the sale of one of Cartier’s most iconic designs, a ‘Tutti Frutti’ Bracelet, in the Hong Kong Jewels and Jadeite sale on 28 November 2020.
Today
Lucara Q3 revenue dips to $82.9mln on lower carats sold
Lucara Diamond says it accrued revenue of $82.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from the sale of 268,101 carats or $309 per carat. It said this represents a decrease from revenue of $136.5 million, a year earlier from 313,189 carats...
13 november 2020
China’s jewellery retailers announce increase in jewellery sales in Q3 of 2020
Major jewellery retailers in China have reported double-digit growth on the back of strong consumer demand, as per jewellerynet.com. According to jeweller Lao Feng Xiang, sales rose 24 per cent year on year to $2.63 bn in the third quarter. Sales of...
13 november 2020
Maison Chaumet opens new boutique in Abu Dhabi
The much-anticipated opening of a new Maison Chaumet boutique in the capital of the United Arab Emirates finally saw the light of day. The boutique was opened at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, says a media report.
13 november 2020
Angola mulls tax break to revive diamond industry
Angola is considering a tax break in the fiscal year 2021 to revive the country’s diamond industry, according to media reports. Angola’s special taxation director of the General Tax Administration Pedro Marques was quoted by Xinhua as saying that the...
13 november 2020