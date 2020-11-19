News

Angola negotiates return of multinational diamond miners

Angola is negotiating the return of the world’s major diamond companies to the country with emphasis on De Beers and Rio Tinto, according to Ganga Júnior, Chairman of ENDIAMA, the Angolan National Diamond Company, who said that contacts and negotiations...

"Jewelry Winter" is on the doorstep

The Ilgiz F Gallery is to hold the third annual “Jewelry Winter” Exhibition, which will open in the evening on November 19, 2020 and will run until November 27 this year.
The event will traditionally bring together the most prominent designers...

The Sprit of the Rose bought for $26.6 M at Sotheby’s auction in Geneva

A superb one-of-a-kind fancy vivid purple-pink diamond weighing 14.83 carats named “The Spirit of the Rose” was put under the hammer at Sotheby’s in Geneva and bought for $26.6 million last Wednesday.

Fancy Color Diamond prices dip a nominal 0.7% in Q3 2020

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the results of the Fancy Color Diamond Index (FCDI) for Q3 2020. After two long quarters, due to COVID-19 restrictions, FCRF was unable to conduct a price survey. FCRF has now published...

SODIAM and KGK open jewelry store in Luanda

The Diamond Marketing Company of Angola (SODIAM) and the Indian multinational KGK have opened, in Luanda, a joint store selling jewelry and cut diamonds in Angola.

Is Click-And-Mortar The Future Of China’s Luxury Retail?

Expert reports

(jingdaily.com) - On a recent Thursday evening, the young professionals in Shanghai’s city center started rushing to the subway through the Kerry Center shopping mall. When a consumer walked into the cosmetics concept retailer Bonnie & Clyde, a beauty consultant quickly came to greet them and walk the customer through the spacious store and its stand-alone display tables and shelves chocked full of $400 face masks and $125 blushes. The cross-border retailer uses the store as a showroom to sell a range of niche foreign brands such as Natura Bisse from Spain and Chantecaille from France. It is a version of the “try offline, buy online” model that allows consumers to scan a QR code to place orders through a WeChat Mini-Program, which are then delivered in under four hours within Shanghai, and under 24 hours to the rest of China. “We have all of our stock within the free trade zone in Shanghai, and we invest a lot of support into our logistics,” said the concept store’s Founder and CEO, William Lau. Merging online and offline operations, click-and-mortar (also referred to as “clicks and bricks”) is an existing trend in omnichannel business models that has been accelerated by COVID-19. While the term refers to an innovative combination of physical and web store marketing in other countries, in China, the model could have a lot more manifestations as mobile-friendly consumers are used to shopping online.


