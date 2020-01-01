An Easier Way to Beat Lab-Grown Diamond Fraud

(idexonline.com) - Recent advances in growing and treating diamonds has garnered much public attention, yet relatively little has been published on the subject. We have witnessed large and small companies pursuing investments in HPHT / APHT / LPHT treatments, irradiation and especially technology for growing HPHT and CVD diamonds. Many companies are already in place and ready to capitalize on these new techniques, and it is only the complexity and the sophistication of the technology that slows new investment. We will deal with the problem of identification and certification of diamonds when laboratory-grown diamonds, larger than 1ct, become common enough to sufficiently meet the needs of the market. We will also address the potential risks certifying laboratories run in losing consumer confidence, as well as the ultimate question - how can consumers and jewelers trust that mounted diamonds have been identified and certified?
News
ALROSA reports its October 2020 diamond sales results
ALROSA reported its rough and polished sales results for October and ten months of 2020. Sales of rough and polished diamonds in October totaled $310.0 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $299.3 million, and polished diamond sales...
Today
Botswana Diamonds identifies kimberlite targets on Marsfontein, Thorny projects
Botswana Diamonds has identified some drillable targets following the company's latest exploration programme conducted on the Marsfontein and Thorny River diamond properties, in South Africa.
Today
Lucapa registers 45% increase in annual carats, revenue at Mothae
Lucapa says diamond production at its 70%-owned Mothae mine, in Lesotho, is expected to grow by 45% to between 31 000 and 44 000 carats per year. This follows an increase in the processing plant and mine capacity to 1.6 million tonnes per annum...
Yesterday
Diamond growing technology to be discussed at November webinar
Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin announced that the fourth free webinar on laboratory-grown diamonds will take place on November 14.
Yesterday
Russia is running out of diamonds - expert
The depletion of diamond-bearing sands in the Arctic will lead to the fact that by 2030 the production of alluvial diamonds will be reduced by at least three times and it is necessary to reorient the search for deposits of primary diamonds. In Yakutia...
Yesterday