An Easier Way to Beat Lab-Grown Diamond Fraud

(idexonline.com) - Recent advances in growing and treating diamonds has garnered much public attention, yet relatively little has been published on the subject. We have witnessed large and small companies pursuing investments in HPHT / APHT / LPHT treatments, irradiation and especially technology for growing HPHT and CVD diamonds. Many companies are already in place and ready to capitalize on these new techniques, and it is only the complexity and the sophistication of the technology that slows new investment. We will deal with the problem of identification and certification of diamonds when laboratory-grown diamonds, larger than 1ct, become common enough to sufficiently meet the needs of the market. We will also address the potential risks certifying laboratories run in losing consumer confidence, as well as the ultimate question - how can consumers and jewelers trust that mounted diamonds have been identified and certified?