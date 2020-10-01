De Beers will manufacture up to 400,000 ‘lab-grown’ diamonds in new Gresham factory

Today

(oregonlive.com) - Does a diamond lose its luster if it comes from a factory, in Oregon? De Beers is betting nearly $100 million on big demand for a new class of gem manufactured in a Gresham laboratory instead of emerging from millennia of natural forces under the earth. And it’s gambling the manufactured diamonds won’t undercut its core market for the far more valuable traditional variety. The Gresham gems, marketed under the Lightbox brand, sell for just $800 a carat. A comparable natural diamond might run somewhere between $3,000 and $6,000 per carat.