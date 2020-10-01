De Beers will manufacture up to 400,000 ‘lab-grown’ diamonds in new Gresham factory

(oregonlive.com) - Does a diamond lose its luster if it comes from a factory, in Oregon? De Beers is betting nearly $100 million on big demand for a new class of gem manufactured in a Gresham laboratory instead of emerging from millennia of natural forces under the earth. And it’s gambling the manufactured diamonds won’t undercut its core market for the far more valuable traditional variety. The Gresham gems, marketed under the Lightbox brand, sell for just $800 a carat. A comparable natural diamond might run somewhere between $3,000 and $6,000 per carat.
News
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont form partnership to accelerate digitisation of luxury industry
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont have announced a global strategic partnership to provide luxury brands with enhanced access to the China market as well as accelerate the digitisation of the global luxury industry, according to a press release from...
Today
CTF to offer AI-backed diamond grading certificates
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (CTF), the Hong Kong-based retailer will soon offer a new diamond grading certificate, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, in collaboration with Goldway Technology Ltd.
Today
Richemont announced interim results ended 30 September 2020
The Group’s Sales for the half year decreased by 26% at actual exchange rates to € 5 478 million and by 25% at constant exchange rates.Online retail channel sales down by 4% at actual exchange rates. Sales in China were up by 78% at actual...
Yesterday
Debswana's Damtshaa mine to close on weak demand – report
Damtshaa mine, which is owned by Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, is set to close next year due to weak demand and trading challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday
VTB Head Andrey Kostin admitted that AGD Diamonds may be resold
At least two serious buyers are interested in diamond miner AGD Diamonds, said Andrey Kostin, Head of VTB at a press conference during the investment forum "Russia calling!" held by VTB Capital.
Yesterday