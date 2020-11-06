Petra Diamonds must restructure debt despite strong recovery

Today

(businesslive.co.za) - London-listed Petra Diamonds, which is engaged in a plan to address a $650m bond that falls due in 2022 and which would dilute existing shareholders to a mere 9% stake in the miner, reported a decline in production in the quarter to end-September, the first of its financial year. Consolidated debt was $688m at the end of September. Petra has reached an agreement in principle with the bond holders — who will take a 91% stake in the enlarged equity of Petra in exchange for $400m of their bonds — and a consortium of SA banks. The debt deal, which is subject to a shareholder vote, is expected to be finalised early in 2021.