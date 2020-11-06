Petra Diamonds must restructure debt despite strong recovery

(businesslive.co.za) - London-listed Petra Diamonds, which is engaged in a plan to address a $650m bond that falls due in 2022 and which would dilute existing shareholders to a mere 9% stake in the miner, reported a decline in production in the quarter to end-September, the first of its financial year. Consolidated debt was $688m at the end of September. Petra has reached an agreement in principle with the bond holders — who will take a 91% stake in the enlarged equity of Petra in exchange for $400m of their bonds — and a consortium of SA banks. The debt deal, which is subject to a shareholder vote, is expected to be finalised early in 2021.
ALROSA invests more than 100 million rubles in the development of Kristall
ALROSA announced that it will invest more than 100 million rubles in the technological development of Kristall Smolensk in 2021 and plans to ensure full utilization of its cutting capacity.
Today
Mountain Province Diamonds announced 3Q results
In Q3 2020, Mountain Province mined a total of 9,881,000 total tonnes mined, a 16% decrease from 11,742,000 total tonnes mined in Q3 2019. 821,000 tonnes treated, an 8% decrease from the 891,000 tonnes treated in Q3 2019.
Today
Hong Kong’s jewellery sales dip 25.7% y-o-y in September
According to a report from the Hong Kong government, the jewellery retail sales in September declined at 25.7 per cent in September 2020. The decline was slower during September as against previous months due to the easing of COVID-19 infections in the...
Today
Lucara engages Louis Vuitton, HB Antwerp to cut and polish 549ct white gem diamond Sethunya
Lucara Diamond has agreed with Louis Vuitton and HB Antwerp to cut and polish the exceptional 549-carat white gem diamond also known as Sethunya meaning flower in Setswana.
06 november 2020
Yoram Dvash Elected Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute
Yoram Dvash, the outgoing President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), was elected as Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) by the IDI Board of Directors for a three year term. Dvash replaces Boaz Moldawsky, who resigned the...
06 november 2020