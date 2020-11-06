Specialty Jewelry - The Long Decline

06 november 2020

(idexonline.com) - Few jewelers have escaped unscathed from the coronavirus pandemic. When times are hard, as they unquestionably are now, the very rich can still afford their Argyle pinks and the very poor will still spend a few bucks on cheap and cheerful costume jewelry. But the sector that suffers most is the squeezed middle - or the US specialty stores that sell high-end watches and rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of precious gems and metals. Not so many years ago, back in 1987, there were just over 30,000 specialty jewelry stores. Today there are just 18,353, according to the latest figures from the JBT (Jewelers Board of Trade).