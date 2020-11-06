Specialty Jewelry - The Long Decline

(idexonline.com) - Few jewelers have escaped unscathed from the coronavirus pandemic. When times are hard, as they unquestionably are now, the very rich can still afford their Argyle pinks and the very poor will still spend a few bucks on cheap and cheerful costume jewelry. But the sector that suffers most is the squeezed middle - or the US specialty stores that sell high-end watches and rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of precious gems and metals. Not so many years ago, back in 1987, there were just over 30,000 specialty jewelry stores. Today there are just 18,353, according to the latest figures from the JBT (Jewelers Board of Trade).
Lucara engages Louis Vuitton, HB Antwerp to cut and polish 549ct white gem diamond Sethunya
Lucara Diamond has agreed with Louis Vuitton and HB Antwerp to cut and polish the exceptional 549-carat white gem diamond also known as Sethunya meaning flower in Setswana.
06 november 2020
Yoram Dvash Elected Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute
Yoram Dvash, the outgoing President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), was elected as Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) by the IDI Board of Directors for a three year term. Dvash replaces Boaz Moldawsky, who resigned the...
06 november 2020
Sarine Galaxy® Service Centre to open in Dubai
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that a Galaxy® service centre is opening in Dubai in cooperation with TRIGEM DMCC. The Sarine Galaxy® inclusion scanning centre for rough stones will open in Dubai to provide services to customers in this evolving...
06 november 2020
Synthetic diamond market to grow at 7.85% annually between 2019 and 2024
The synthetic diamond market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% between 2019 and 2024, according to a new report by Absolute Reports.
06 november 2020
Labourers in India find high-value diamonds in Panna mines
Two labourers became millionaires after they unearthed two diamonds at mines in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district in India. While one labourer extracted the 7.44 carat stone from a mine in Jaruapur, the other mined a 14.98 carat one in Krishna Kalyanpur...
06 november 2020