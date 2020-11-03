Interview With WD Lab Grown CEO Sue Rechner

(jckonline.com) - Sue Rechner (pictured), who became CEO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds last year, spoke with JCK on Thursday about the pair of announcements her company made this week: It’s hired new executives and entered into patent sublicenses with two lab-grown companies, including one it had previously sued for patent infringement. She also discussed the lab-grown diamond industry in general, where prices are going, and why she feels her company is different from other players in the market.
News
Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of its latest diamond sale
In this sale, 559,528 carats were sold for total proceeds of $45.7 million (US$34.3 million) resulting in an average value of $81 per carat (US$61 per carat).
Yesterday
Lucapa halts ASX trading ahead of capital raising to expand Mothae project
Lucapa Diamond has requested a trading halt to be placed on its securities effective immediately ahead of the announcement of a capital raising to advance the expansion plans at the Mothae Project, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
The iconic Argyle diamond mine delivers its final production
After 37 years of operations and having exhausted its economic reserves, the iconic Argyle mine in the remote east Kimberley region of Western Australia has celebrated its final day of mining.
Yesterday
J&G Digital World to hold second sourcing event in January 2021
The Jewellery & Gem Digital World (J&G Digital World) in January 2021 is hopeful of helping buyers search for their next potential bestsellers and right suppliers.
Yesterday
ALROSA earns $6.9 mln at auction in Belgium
ALROSA announced the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October. The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million, ALROSA...
03 november 2020