Interview With WD Lab Grown CEO Sue Rechner

(jckonline.com) - Sue Rechner (pictured), who became CEO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds last year, spoke with JCK on Thursday about the pair of announcements her company made this week: It’s hired new executives and entered into patent sublicenses with two lab-grown companies, including one it had previously sued for patent infringement. She also discussed the lab-grown diamond industry in general, where prices are going, and why she feels her company is different from other players in the market.