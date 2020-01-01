India Rushes to Meet US Holiday Demand

(diamonds.net) - Indian diamond manufacturers are planning a curtailed Diwali break as they scramble to fulfill US holiday orders amid a shortage of polished. Factories will shut for five to 12 days instead of the usual two to three weeks, aiming to offset months of inactivity due to Covid-19, manufacturing executives said this week. Demand is growing ahead of the Christmas and Chinese New Year seasons, while workers are keen to limit their vacations after receiving reduced pay during the pandemic.
News
Ecotricity founder to grow diamonds 'made entirely from the sky'
Dale Vince, the founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity, claims to have developed the world’s only diamonds to be made from carbon, water and energy sourced directly from the elements at a “sky mining facility” in Stroud.
Today
De Beers’ Lightbox opens lab-grown diamond facility
Lightbox, a De Beers-owned company that produces laboratory-grown diamond jewelry, officially opened its $94-million manufacturing facility in Gresham, Ore.
Yesterday
Lucapa's Lulo reaches quarterly output record of 9,387 ct
Lucapa Diamond's 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola, registered a record quarterly output of 9,387 carats in the third quarter of 2020, surpassing the previous record of 8,865 carats set in the third quarter of 2016.
Yesterday
GJEPC seeks reduction in import duty on polished diamonds
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) has proposed reforms to the Government of India concerning the gems and jewellery turnover.
Yesterday
Botswana Q3 rough diamond exports down 66%
Botswana's rough diamond exports dropped by about 66% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, according to data released by the central bank.
Yesterday