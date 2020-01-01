India Rushes to Meet US Holiday Demand

Today

(diamonds.net) - Indian diamond manufacturers are planning a curtailed Diwali break as they scramble to fulfill US holiday orders amid a shortage of polished. Factories will shut for five to 12 days instead of the usual two to three weeks, aiming to offset months of inactivity due to Covid-19, manufacturing executives said this week. Demand is growing ahead of the Christmas and Chinese New Year seasons, while workers are keen to limit their vacations after receiving reduced pay during the pandemic.