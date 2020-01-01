Diavik’s continued operation now ‘at risk’ over missing $120M

(cabinradio.ca) - Dominion owns 40 percent of Diavik but hasn’t been making monthly payments to help fund the mine’s operations since it entered creditor protection more than half a year ago. DDMI, which owns the other 60 percent of the mine, says its parent company Rio Tinto is refusing to provide more cash unless DDMI can demonstrate it will get back the $120 million Dominion owes. As a result, DDMI is asking a court to let it sell off the share of Diavik diamonds that would previously have been handed to Dominion – then keep the proceeds as a way of getting back the money owed.
News
ALROSA extends long-term supply contracts with its clients
To support its clients amid the persisting market uncertainty, ALROSA has decided to extend the existing long-term rough diamond supply contracts through the end of Q1 2021.
Today
Angola expects diamond hub to open by end of 2021
Angola is expecting the country's first Diamond Exchange in Angola to be operation by the end of 2021, according to the local media. The minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo was quoted by Angop news agency as saying to...
Yesterday
Indian jeweler wins Guinness World Record for ring set with 7801 diamonds
An Indian company has created a ring set with a record 7,801 diamonds claiming a Guinness World Record, as per media reports. The design, based on a rare, sacred Himalayan flower which has 46 petals, has diamonds covering the entire surface of all the...
Yesterday
AG&J responds to GIA decision to grade LGD with same terminology as natural diamonds
Analytical Gemology and Jewelry (AG&J) head Dusan Simic launched a response to the decision of the GIA to grade laboratory-grown diamonds in what he calls a standardized fashion. “It is also unfortunate that the GIA only made its decision regarding...
Yesterday
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds for $8.7 mln in Dubai
ALROSA held an auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Dubai. This is the first auction organized by the company in the UAE since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday