Diavik’s continued operation now ‘at risk’ over missing $120M

(cabinradio.ca) - Dominion owns 40 percent of Diavik but hasn’t been making monthly payments to help fund the mine’s operations since it entered creditor protection more than half a year ago. DDMI, which owns the other 60 percent of the mine, says its parent company Rio Tinto is refusing to provide more cash unless DDMI can demonstrate it will get back the $120 million Dominion owes. As a result, DDMI is asking a court to let it sell off the share of Diavik diamonds that would previously have been handed to Dominion – then keep the proceeds as a way of getting back the money owed.