The star that burns twice as bright burns half as long: Petra Diamonds completes its falls from grace, and looks unlikely to rise any time soon

(proactiveinvestors.co.uk) - It was as inevitable as it is painful: shareholders in Petra Diamonds Ltd (LON:PDL) are facing a near total wipeout as bondholders take over the running and ownership of the company, following a disastrous few years at what was once the world’s fourth largest diamond company. For so long, it looked so good. The company built a business model out of picking up assets that were past their prime, yes, but which still had plenty to give. Thus, some of the world’s most famous mines passed into its hands – the Cullinan and Finsch mines in particular – and continued to produce some fabulous stones. Finsch remains the second largest diamond producing mine in South Africa, which is saying something in the world’s most diamond-rich country. But beneath all this glitter there were also cracks, or fissures.
News
Indian jeweler wins Guinness World Record for ring set with 7801 diamonds
An Indian company has created a ring set with a record 7,801 diamonds claiming a Guinness World Record, as per media reports. The design, based on a rare, sacred Himalayan flower which has 46 petals, has diamonds covering the entire surface of all the...
Today
AG&J responds to GIA decision to grade LGD with same terminology as natural diamonds
Analytical Gemology and Jewelry (AG&J) head Dusan Simic launched a response to the decision of the GIA to grade laboratory-grown diamonds in what he calls a standardized fashion. “It is also unfortunate that the GIA only made its decision regarding...
Today
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds for $8.7 mln in Dubai
ALROSA held an auction for special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Dubai. This is the first auction organized by the company in the UAE since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
De Beers Q3 rough output eases to 7.2Mcts on low demand
De Beers' rough diamond production decreased by 4% to 7.2 million carats in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 7,4 million carats, a year earlier, according to Anglo American.
23 october 2020
ALROSA intends to have a joint diamond manufacturing division
ALROSA has started to create a joint diamond manufacturing division bringing under one control all of its polishing factories. This follows from the Company’s statement on Thursday.
23 october 2020