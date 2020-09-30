News

De Beers Q3 rough output eases to 7.2Mcts on low demand

De Beers' rough diamond production decreased by 4% to 7.2 million carats in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 7,4 million carats, a year earlier, according to Anglo American.

Today

Chow Tai Fook’s sales up 2.6% y-o-y in Q2

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (CTF) sales registered a positive growth of 2.6% for the second quarter that ended 30 September 2020, according to the company. This is attributed to the revival of Mainland China outshone as against...

Today

ALROSA put up for online auction more than 30 exclusive diamonds with investment potential

ALROSA announced the next online auction of exclusive diamonds for private clients of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program and professional market participants. The debut auction of this kind held in June 2020 showed the demand for this format among...

Today

Call for Africa to make diamond provenance disclosures with millennials

African diamond producing countries have been called upon to share information about the process of mining natural stones as millennials are concerned about provenance disclosures.

Today

Petra introduces the Letlapa Tala Collection

Petra Diamonds Limited has announced a special tender process for the Letlapa Tala Collection, being five blue diamonds of significant colour, clarity, size and heritage, all sourced from the famed Cullinan Mine in South Africa via a press release.

Yesterday

Testing of Micromine brought to new level

Today
Expert reports

The software produced by Micromine is an integrated 3D-modeling solution that provides tools for estimation, design, optimization and scheduling of mining operations.

As it is noted by The Diamonds of Pomorie, one of the undoubted advantages of Micromine is that this application permits to embrace the entire production cycle - from geological exploration and 3D modeling to control over mining, planning and data management.

AGD DIAMONDS is among the world's ten testers of the updated version of the Micromine software. The company's specialists have been successfully using this system from the very start of mining operations at the Grib diamond field.

In November 2020, Micromine will launch a new version of its software, Micromine-2021, adding new design and mine planning tools.

Right now, the updated application is undergoing closed alpha testing by ten specialists from all over the world. Evgeny Strelka, Deputy Head of Mining Department at the Grib Mining and Processing Division is one of those to review the Micromine updates.

In 2019, AGD DIAMONDS received the highest award at the 8th Micromine User Conference held within the framework of the Minex Russia Mining and Geological Forum, the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, production and processing of solid minerals. The presentation of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the best and won The Most Valuable Report Prize.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished