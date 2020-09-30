Testing of Micromine brought to new level

Today

The software produced by Micromine is an integrated 3D-modeling solution that provides tools for estimation, design, optimization and scheduling of mining operations.

As it is noted by The Diamonds of Pomorie, one of the undoubted advantages of Micromine is that this application permits to embrace the entire production cycle - from geological exploration and 3D modeling to control over mining, planning and data management.

AGD DIAMONDS is among the world's ten testers of the updated version of the Micromine software. The company's specialists have been successfully using this system from the very start of mining operations at the Grib diamond field.

In November 2020, Micromine will launch a new version of its software, Micromine-2021, adding new design and mine planning tools.

Right now, the updated application is undergoing closed alpha testing by ten specialists from all over the world. Evgeny Strelka, Deputy Head of Mining Department at the Grib Mining and Processing Division is one of those to review the Micromine updates.

In 2019, AGD DIAMONDS received the highest award at the 8th Micromine User Conference held within the framework of the Minex Russia Mining and Geological Forum, the largest international symposium in the Russian Federation on topical issues of exploration, production and processing of solid minerals. The presentation of AGD DIAMONDS was recognized as the best and won The Most Valuable Report Prize.