World’s Largest Known Vivid Purple-Pink Diamond Could Fetch $38 Million

(forbes.com) - A 14.83-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless diamond will be the top lot at Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction on November 11. It is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction. Its estimate is $23 - $38 million. Named the “The Spirit of the Rose,” it also is one of the largest internally flawless fancy vivid purple-pink diamonds ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America. Not only has it received the highest color and clarity grades, it also is classified as a Type IIa diamond—chemically the purest of all diamond crystals, often with extraordinary optical transparency. Fewer than 2% of all gem-quality diamonds have earned this classification. The oval-shaped gem was created from a 27.85-carat clear pink rough diamond unearthed three years ago from the Ebelyakh mine in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in northeast Russia, owned by the Russian mining giant, Alrosa. It is the largest pink rough ever mined in Russia. The rough was then cut and polished for a year at the “Diamonds of Alrosa” cutting facility in Moscow. The completed diamond was unveiled in February 2019.