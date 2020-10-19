World’s Largest Known Vivid Purple-Pink Diamond Could Fetch $38 Million

(forbes.com) - A 14.83-carat fancy vivid purple-pink internally flawless diamond will be the top lot at Sotheby’s Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction on November 11. It is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction. Its estimate is $23 - $38 million. Named the “The Spirit of the Rose,” it also is one of the largest internally flawless fancy vivid purple-pink diamonds ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America. Not only has it received the highest color and clarity grades, it also is classified as a Type IIa diamond—chemically the purest of all diamond crystals, often with extraordinary optical transparency. Fewer than 2% of all gem-quality diamonds have earned this classification. The oval-shaped gem was created from a 27.85-carat clear pink rough diamond unearthed three years ago from the Ebelyakh mine in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in northeast Russia, owned by the Russian mining giant, Alrosa. It is the largest pink rough ever mined in Russia. The rough was then cut and polished for a year at the “Diamonds of Alrosa” cutting facility in Moscow. The completed diamond was unveiled in February 2019.
BlueRock sells diamonds at an average price of $300/ct
BlueRock Diamonds says it sold 2,900 carats from the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa for just over $870,000at or at an average price of $300 per carat.
Yesterday
Zim ships diamonds worth $71mln in first eight months of 2020
Zimbabwe exported diamonds worth $71 million between January and August this year, according to data released by ZimStats. The diamonds were dwarfed by gold, which earned the country $645 million during the same period.
Yesterday
Chaim Pluczenik elected new AWDC president
The new AWDC board of directors has elected Chaim Pluczenik as new president the AWDC among its members replacing outgoing President Nishit Parikh, who retired after two years in office as President and didn’t apply as a candidate in the recent elections...
Yesterday
Star recovers 3,005 diamonds from bulk sampling project, bemoans diamond breakage
Star Diamond has recovered 3,005 diamonds weighing 131.82 carats from the fourth bulk sample trench (19FALCT010) of 10 excavated on the Star Kimberlite by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.
Yesterday
Mothae indicated diamond resource up 280% - Lucapa
Lucapa Diamond says its 70%-owned Mothae Mine, in Lesotho, has recorded a 280% increase in indicated diamond resource. It said a total Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) classified Indicated Resource increased by 6.8Mt to 9.2Mt (~280%)...
19 october 2020