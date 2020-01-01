The Importance of Being Tiffany

(diamonds.net) - There was a moment during the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony that made the jewelry world stop and gasp. Lady Gaga, who would later that evening collect the coveted Oscar for best original song, stepped onto the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen dress, black leather gloves, and a storied yellow-diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. The necklace’s 128-carat center stone, which company founder Charles Lewis Tiffany first discovered in South Africa over 140 years ago, hadn’t appeared in public since Audrey Hepburn wore it during the Breakfast at Tiffany’s press tour in 1961. Its sudden appearance at the Oscars, adorning one of music’s most prominent personalities, capped the re-emergence of a brand that had spent the previous two years consciously trying to regain its mojo.
News
LVMH and Tiffany discuss reducing price of deal
LVMH and Tiffany Co. are in discussions to reduce the price of the French luxury giant’s contested deal to buy the U.S. jeweler. Tiffany is seeking around $132 a share as a compromise price. It would also likely want a guarantee that LVMH wouldn’t back...
Today
Belgium approved a new law, guaranteeing basic banking services for companies
The Federal Parliament of Belgium approved a new law, guaranteeing basic banking services for all Belgian companies. The law will come into effect 6 months after publication in the Belgian Official Gazette, AWDC reported.
Yesterday
India’s polished diamond export dips 20% in September; rough import up by 16%
India’s cut and polished diamond exports declined 19.60 per cent registering $ 1564 mn during Sept 2020 as against $ 1946 mn exported in Sept 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.
Yesterday
Recovering global diamond industry to propel Botswana economic growth in 2021
Botswana's economy will recover and grow by 7.7% in 2021 from the projected 8.9% contraction this year as the global diamond industry bounces back, according to news reports citing the finance minister.
Yesterday
Angola's accession to the EITI with support from the organization
The Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) addressed a letter to Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, where expresses its satisfaction that Angola has announced its intention to become a country...
Yesterday