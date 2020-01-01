The Importance of Being Tiffany

Today

(diamonds.net) - There was a moment during the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony that made the jewelry world stop and gasp. Lady Gaga, who would later that evening collect the coveted Oscar for best original song, stepped onto the red carpet in an Alexander McQueen dress, black leather gloves, and a storied yellow-diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. The necklace’s 128-carat center stone, which company founder Charles Lewis Tiffany first discovered in South Africa over 140 years ago, hadn’t appeared in public since Audrey Hepburn wore it during the Breakfast at Tiffany’s press tour in 1961. Its sudden appearance at the Oscars, adorning one of music’s most prominent personalities, capped the re-emergence of a brand that had spent the previous two years consciously trying to regain its mojo.