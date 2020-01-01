Searching for Blood Diamonds

Today

(idexonline.com) - Search for blood diamonds on Google and you'll find plenty of entries. But try finding the real thing, also known as conflict diamonds, in a jewelry store today and you'll struggle. Or so says Jacques Voorhees, veteran diamond entrepreneur, who is about to publish In Search of Conflict Diamonds, based on the time he spent in Sierra Leone in 2002 after the bloody 11-year civil war finally ended. With apologies for the spoiler, I can tell you he struggled to find any. And as a result of what he saw he feels passionately about what he sees as the sincere but misguided attempts to demonize diamonds.