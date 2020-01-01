Searching for Blood Diamonds

(idexonline.com) - Search for blood diamonds on Google and you'll find plenty of entries. But try finding the real thing, also known as conflict diamonds, in a jewelry store today and you'll struggle. Or so says Jacques Voorhees, veteran diamond entrepreneur, who is about to publish In Search of Conflict Diamonds, based on the time he spent in Sierra Leone in 2002 after the bloody 11-year civil war finally ended. With apologies for the spoiler, I can tell you he struggled to find any. And as a result of what he saw he feels passionately about what he sees as the sincere but misguided attempts to demonize diamonds.
News
De Beers promotes diamond beneficiation in South Africa
De Beers has accepted five-diamond polishing and jewellery manufacturing companies in South African to its Enterprise Development Project for Diamond Beneficiators.
Today
CIBJO releases laboratory-grown diamond guidance
The board of directors of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has released a laboratory-grown diamond guidance document for review by officers and members of affiliated national associations and representatives of commercial members.
Yesterday
‘Debswana could produce just under 20 million carats this year’
Debswana, a 50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, is expected to produce ‘just under’ 20 million carats this year as positive signals are emerging for the local diamond sector, according to media reports citing Statistics...
Yesterday
Antwerp & ADPA host African Diamond Conference Webinars
As the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent restrictions make it impossible to bring together the industry for the 2nd African Diamond Conference, which was set to take place in Durban, South Africa in May this year, the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC)...
Yesterday
TSL reports $11.6 mn loss due to the pandemic
The Hong Kong based jeweler Tse Sui Luen has reported an $11.6 mn loss for the year ended 31 March. Sales declined by 28.3 per cent to $376 mn. The previous year the company turned a profit of $7 mn.
Yesterday