ALROSA sales gain strength

The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.

09 october 2020

Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine

Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

09 october 2020

Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province

A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.

09 october 2020

Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November

The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.

09 october 2020

3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.

09 october 2020

Diamond batteries with a life of 28 thousand years

09 october 2020
Expert reports

The news that a young American company, NDB had developed a technology for the production of batteries with a mind-boggling life of 28 thousand years was sensational for the world of startups and technologies of the future.

To do this, the researchers used radioactive diamonds recovered from nuclear waste. On the face of it, it is alarming but nevertheless poses no danger.

EXCEPTIONAL LIFE

Twenty-eight thousand years is the theoretical life of the innovative batteries. It corresponds to the amount of energy contained in the radioactive diamonds, their draining process occurs gradually and in a natural way.

The actual life of nuclear-powered diamond batteries is by one order less. Under normal operation, the reserve of their lifetime can reach nine years. This is a much shorter period, but, nevertheless, it goes beyond the ordinary battery life and indicates a breakthrough in the scientific and technical ideas.

OPERATION PRINCIPLE

While creating nuclear-powered diamond batteries, the NDB researchers came to a simple conclusion: nuclear waste is a significant hazard, but it also contains a huge amount of unused energy.

Once converted to radioactive waste, some of this waste continues to emit energy. This applies to carbon-14 (C14) widely used in nuclear power plants.

Carbon is the only chemical element in a diamond that is not only an excellent electrical conductor, but also safely holds radiation within a diamond. NDB produced diamonds from radioactive carbon-14 and received a source of energy of a huge potential that is also safe.

SOLUTION FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE

The nuclear waste costs taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars annually. Their management is a real headache, since the humanity has not yet come up with a completely safe way to dispose the radioactive waste.

Tanks to carbon-14, NDB has proposed a viable solution for managing some of this waste. In theory, when a nuclear-powered diamond battery runs out of energy, it is no longer radioactive.

However, this does not represent a magical solution. Radioactive carbon is just one of the many elements that form radioactive waste. Contaminated water remains the most important of all the radioactive wastes, and no solution for its disposal has yet been found, according to the geekeries.com.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished

