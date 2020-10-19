The Third Wave: After COVID-19 and Economic Hardship, What is Luxury’s Next Challenge?

(jingdaily.com) - With so many societal changes going on in the world, it’s getting harder to believe in blind, senseless consumerism. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic contraction, more and more consumers are gradually shifting from products to purpose. Even as the business of luxury shows swift signs of a rebound, luxury brands need to prepare now for the next challenge — environmental, social and governance issues — which can no longer simply be a tick box exercise.
News
Recovering global diamond industry to propel Botswana economic growth in 2021
Botswana's economy will recover and grow by 7.7% in 2021 from the projected 8.9% contraction this year as the global diamond industry bounces back, according to news reports citing the finance minister.
Today
Angola's accession to the EITI with support from the organization
The Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) addressed a letter to Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, where expresses its satisfaction that Angola has announced its intention to become a country...
Today
Rio Tinto lines up tender of Australian, Canadian diamonds
Rio Tinto says a selection of rough diamonds from its Argyle mine, in Australia and the Diavik mine, in Canada will be tendered to diamond specialists in October and November.
Yesterday
WDC holds its 2020 Annual General Meeting
The members of the World Diamond Council (WDC) held their Annual General Meeting on October 19, 2020 by way of a videoconference.
Yesterday
ZCDC resumes rough diamond sales as it struggles to pay workers
The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has resumed rough diamond sales following interruptions caused by global travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Yesterday