The Third Wave: After COVID-19 and Economic Hardship, What is Luxury’s Next Challenge?

(jingdaily.com) - With so many societal changes going on in the world, it’s getting harder to believe in blind, senseless consumerism. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic contraction, more and more consumers are gradually shifting from products to purpose. Even as the business of luxury shows swift signs of a rebound, luxury brands need to prepare now for the next challenge — environmental, social and governance issues — which can no longer simply be a tick box exercise.