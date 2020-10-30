Luxury Faces a New Normal for Its Supply Chains

Rare earths discovered in the Angolan locality of Serra da Neve The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Instituto Geológico de Angola (IGEO), Canga Xiaquivuila, presented to the management of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas the potentialities of rare-earth elements in the alkaline complex...

Tiffany and LVMH modify merger price LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), the world’s leading luxury products group, and Tiffany & Co. (Tiffany), the global luxury jeweler, announced on Thursday that they have concluded an agreement modifying certain terms of their initial...

Africa to act on challenges posed by synthetic diamonds – ADPA African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) says the natural diamond industry should do more to address the challenges caused by synthetics on the diamond pipeline.

Diamond Exchange may be born as early as 2021 The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, admitted that Angola may have a diamond exchange by the end of 2021.