Luxury Faces a New Normal for Its Supply Chains

News
Rare earths discovered in the Angolan locality of Serra da Neve
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Instituto Geológico de Angola (IGEO), Canga Xiaquivuila, presented to the management of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas the potentialities of rare-earth elements in the alkaline complex...
Today
Tiffany and LVMH modify merger price
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), the world’s leading luxury products group, and Tiffany & Co. (Tiffany), the global luxury jeweler, announced on Thursday that they have concluded an agreement modifying certain terms of their initial...
30 october 2020
Africa to act on challenges posed by synthetic diamonds – ADPA
African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) says the natural diamond industry should do more to address the challenges caused by synthetics on the diamond pipeline.
30 october 2020
Diamond Exchange may be born as early as 2021
The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, admitted that Angola may have a diamond exchange by the end of 2021.
30 october 2020
Trustco secures $85.8mln for development, expansion of Sierra Leone diamond mine
Namibia’s Trustco Resources has secured a debt facility of $50 million and an export credit facility of $35.8 million for the development and expansion of the resources segment, with the emphasis on its diamond mining asset in Sierra Leone, Meya Mining...
30 october 2020