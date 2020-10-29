Growing Inbound Travel In China Concerns Western Luxury Brands

News
ALROSA earns $6.9 mln at auction in Belgium
ALROSA announced the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October. The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million, ALROSA...
Gem Diamonds reduces net debt position by $6.6 mln
Gem Diamonds says it reduced its net debt position by $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, ending the period in a net cash position of $1.1 million. The company had a net debt of $5.5 million in the first half of the year.
Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020 viewed by 10 000 industry professionals
The Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020, organized by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, was held on October 29, 2020 online as well as offline and brought together global industry elites from mainland...
RioZim’s Murowa Q3 diamond output dips 2% on low grades
Murowa Diamonds recorded a 2% decrease in production in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to RioZim.
Ecotricity founder to grow diamonds 'made entirely from the sky'
Dale Vince, the founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity, claims to have developed the world’s only diamonds to be made from carbon, water and energy sourced directly from the elements at a “sky mining facility” in Stroud.
