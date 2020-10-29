Growing Inbound Travel In China Concerns Western Luxury Brands

ALROSA earns $6.9 mln at auction in Belgium ALROSA announced the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October. The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million, ALROSA...

Gem Diamonds reduces net debt position by $6.6 mln Gem Diamonds says it reduced its net debt position by $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, ending the period in a net cash position of $1.1 million. The company had a net debt of $5.5 million in the first half of the year.

Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020 viewed by 10 000 industry professionals The Guangzhou International Jewellery & Diamond Conference 2020, organized by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, was held on October 29, 2020 online as well as offline and brought together global industry elites from mainland...

RioZim’s Murowa Q3 diamond output dips 2% on low grades Murowa Diamonds recorded a 2% decrease in production in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to RioZim.