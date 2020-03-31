From mining house to home office: SA mining is bidding adieu to HQ

(miningmx.com) - South Africa’s mining ‘houses’ were so described to convey the sense of sprawling corporatisation that through time came to typify the ownership patterns of country’s mineral resources. But to call a thing a house also implies a physical confidence. Thus, Johannesburg’s Main Street had its tapestried Anglo American headquarters; Fox Street was where Gold Fields of SA resided with its airy, marbled reception in front of which the bust of founder, Cecil John Rhodes, stood, atop a plinth; a piece of statuary that would surely be in jeopardy today. Consolidated Building, opposite the JCI building on Harrison Street (until it was sold for R6m following the company’s dissolution) contained a charming, hand-operated lift, reputed to date from when Johannesburg really was just a mining town. All history now, especially as Anglo American confirmed in an e-mail that it was pressing ahead with its move to new offices in Rosebank from Johannesburg, notwithstanding the adoption of work from home practices that will continue after the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
Chaim Pluczenik elected new AWDC president
The new AWDC board of directors has elected Chaim Pluczenik as new president the AWDC among its members replacing outgoing President Nishit Parikh, who retired after two years in office as President and didn’t apply as a candidate in the recent elections...
Today
Star recovers 3,005 diamonds from bulk sampling project, bemoans diamond breakage
Star Diamond has recovered 3,005 diamonds weighing 131.82 carats from the fourth bulk sample trench (19FALCT010) of 10 excavated on the Star Kimberlite by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.
Today
Mothae indicated diamond resource up 280% - Lucapa
Lucapa Diamond says its 70%-owned Mothae Mine, in Lesotho, has recorded a 280% increase in indicated diamond resource. It said a total Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) classified Indicated Resource increased by 6.8Mt to 9.2Mt (~280%)...
Yesterday
Diamcor revenue plateaus despite challenges
Diamcor Mining, which owns the Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa says it earned about $3,03 million in revenue as of March 31, 2020, which is consistent with revenues of $3,03 million realised during the prior fiscal year.
Yesterday
Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 10% in Q3
At Argyle, which is 100% owned by Rio Tinto in Western Australia, the diamond production was 3,203,000 ct in Q3 from 1,802,000 tonnes of AK1 ore processed during this period, registering a 10% lower than the production in the same period of 2019...
Yesterday