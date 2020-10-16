News

Mountain Province Diamonds announces 3Q 2020 production results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

Today

Diamcor misses another deadline to file audited financial statements

Diamcor Mining has once again missed the extended deadline to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Today

ALROSA posts Q3 and 9M 2020 operating results

ALROSA reported its Q3 2020 diamond production of 9.2 m carats and a q-o-q increase in sales to 5 m carats. 9M 2020 diamond production declined to 22.9 m carats, and sales amounted to 15.1 m carats.

16 october 2020

Muzo emerald and diamond necklace to be auctioned on 29 November in Hong Kong

Christie’s will unveil the Muzo Emerald and Diamond Double Rivière by Edmond Chin for the House of Boghossian, to lead the flagship auction of Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels sale on 29 November.

16 october 2020

Synthetic diamonds growing, demand-driven by retailers rather than consumers – Bonas

Synthetic diamonds have grown exponentially over the years, but remain relatively small compared to the natural diamond market, according to an expert from the Bonas Group.

16 october 2020

In Search of a Plan at the World Diamond Congress

Today
Expert reports

(diamonds.net) - The Zoom meetings that constituted September’s World Diamond Congress lacked the event’s trademark pizzazz. The biennial conference, which combines the meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), usually involves a lot of cumbersome organizational housekeeping. But it also provides an opportunity to network and showcase the industry’s achievements. For the leadership, it’s a chance to outline the challenges facing the trade and — we assume — strategize for the future as well. Covid-19 forced the 2020 congress to take place in a virtual format on September 15 to September 16. It also brought a sense of urgency to the discussions, with heightened expectations that the leadership would emerge with a clear plan to navigate this most difficult of crises. All things considered, the three webinars that were open to the public as part of the congress program were disappointing. They didn’t impart the sense of occasion that others have been able to achieve on Zoom. And the keynote presentations — on the Get Diamonds trading platform, the World Diamond Council’s System of Warranties, and the Natural Diamond Council’s new advertising campaign — were given out of context.


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished