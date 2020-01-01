Dominion starts cutting jobs at Ekati, offers no severance

(cabinradio.ca) - Ekati, one of three active diamond mines in the Northwest Territories, has been in care-and-maintenance mode since March for health and safety reasons. The other mines, Rio Tinto-operated Diavik and De Beers’ Gahcho Kué, have remained operational. In the end of September, multiple Ekati workers told Cabin Radio they had received notices confirming their employment was being terminated with immediate effect – and with no prospect of any severance pay. The employees were among 391 Ekati staff who had already been furloughed (placed on temporary unpaid leave) for months.
AIGS launches gem report memo program
AIGS (Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences) is introducing a gemstone report memo program in response to the challenges faced by gemstone dealers due to COVID-19.
South Africa’s diamond polishers shine in lockdown
South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over, is looking closer to home to revive its fortunes following the coronavirus slump. Even before the new virus triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond prices and demand were weak.
Lucapa Diamond reduces Equigold loan to $5.9 mln
Lucapa Diamond has allotted more than 3,2 million fully paid ordinary shares to Equigold in respect of the quarterly interest and fees due under the terms of the $15 million loan facility.
Southstone signs diamond production-exploitation JV
Southstone has entered into a production - exploitation joint venture operating agreement with Gumrock Mining, which allows it to follow its corporate strategy to quickly exploit near term diamond production opportunities in South Africa.
De Beers Group introduces ‘Reset’ - a collaborative design initiative
To celebrate the positive impact of natural diamonds, De Beers Group has introduced ‘Reset’, a series of collaborations with jewelry designers to engage in conversations around sustainability and to offer a fresh perspective on the positive impacts of...
