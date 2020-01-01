Dominion starts cutting jobs at Ekati, offers no severance

Today

(cabinradio.ca) - Ekati, one of three active diamond mines in the Northwest Territories, has been in care-and-maintenance mode since March for health and safety reasons. The other mines, Rio Tinto-operated Diavik and De Beers’ Gahcho Kué, have remained operational. In the end of September, multiple Ekati workers told Cabin Radio they had received notices confirming their employment was being terminated with immediate effect – and with no prospect of any severance pay. The employees were among 391 Ekati staff who had already been furloughed (placed on temporary unpaid leave) for months.