In merger dispute, Tiffany’s shows what’s wrong with American business

(econotimes.com) - With LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate, unleashing a counter-lawsuit against Tiffany & Co., the bitter fight about what was supposed to be one of the biggest mergers in the luxury goods sector in recent times enters the next round. The suit claims that Tiffany executives “mismanaged” their company during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it with “dismal” future prospects. LVHM also claims that the jeweler is therefore no longer the vibrant firm it once was when the merger deal was originally agreed last November, making it impossible for the French group to go through with it. LVHM’s move comes mere days after Tiffany won a motion to have its lawsuit against the French luxury consumer goods group expedited – one it kicked off in early September when the Americans accused LVHM of stalling. However, even if Tiffany cheered the ruling of the Delaware court, the jeweler has in reality very little left to celebrate. Indeed, the American icon didn’t seem to have things under control during the pandemic, which so painfully exposed Tiffany’s calcification as a result of inefficiency and hubris in the face of a changing market. The aborted tie-up has now become the biggest merger to fall victim to the pandemic and is seen by many as a portent of more economic doom looming on the horizon – and Tiffany has only itself to blame.
New world record in diamond growing
New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg has set another world record in growing exclusively large single-crystal diamonds, Type Ib (containing nitrogen) producing a diamond weighing 129.47 carats and sized 29.5x29,5x21 mm in early October...
Today
Many of the major auctioneers reserve the best items for spring
Nearly all of the major players - from Christie’s to Sotheby’s to Doyle - are pushing some of their best sales to the spring when they believe buyers will be even more enthusiastic.
Today
Petra gets shot in the arm, ends formal sale process
Petra Diamonds says its financial stakeholders have agreed to provide additional liquidity, which puts the group on a viable footing going forward. The diamond group said it reached an agreement in principle with an ad-hoc group (AHG) of noteholders...
Yesterday
IIJS Virtual 2020: A game changer for the Indian gem and jewellery industry
India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Virtual 2020, powered by GIA, organized by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC), concluded on October 16, 2020. The five-day jewellery extravaganza which commenced on...
Yesterday
Middle-class, millennials and generation Z to drive growth of jewellery segment
Jewellery application is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2019 to 2030, according to Trusted Business Insights.
Yesterday