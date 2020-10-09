UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

(reuters.com) - The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is among 38 Israelis whom the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), home to Dubai Diamond Exchange, said have recently contacted it to set up a presence, in a sign of how shifting regional politics could alter global trade dynamics. Traders in Dubai say they have been inundated with enquiries from Israelis, who traditionally trade in Belgium’s Antwerp -- the world’s biggest centre for traders of rough and polished diamonds. South African company Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), which auctions and tenders diamonds in Dubai, had close to 50 Israeli firms interested in participating in tenders register with the company in just a few weeks, said owner Anthony Peters. “It’s a massive game changer,” Peters told Reuters.
Southstone signs diamond production-exploitation JV
Southstone has entered into a production - exploitation joint venture operating agreement with Gumrock Mining, which allows it to follow its corporate strategy to quickly exploit near term diamond production opportunities in South Africa.
Today
De Beers Group introduces ‘Reset’ - a collaborative design initiative
To celebrate the positive impact of natural diamonds, De Beers Group has introduced ‘Reset’, a series of collaborations with jewelry designers to engage in conversations around sustainability and to offer a fresh perspective on the positive impacts of...
Today
ALROSA sales gain strength
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.
09 october 2020
Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine
Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
09 october 2020
Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province
A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.
09 october 2020