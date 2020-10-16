How Will A Stronger Chinese Yuan Affect Luxury?

Today

(jingdaily.com) - In the 1960s, France’s then Minister of Finance, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, said that the US dollar gave America an “exorbitant privilege.” Unfortunately, the Golden Age of US currency is nearing an end. These days, analysts discuss “the new era of weakness” for American currency. Yet, it is worth noting how as the world focused on the depreciation of the dollar and the rise of the euro, which was “becoming the go-to currency for safety and liquidity,” the Chinese yuan has steadily gained in notoriety and power.