How Will A Stronger Chinese Yuan Affect Luxury?

News
President of the Russian Federation holds a working meeting with ALROSA head
On Monday, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with ALROSA CEO Sergei Ivanov, with whom he discussed the company's position in the global diamond market, the challenges it faces and its plans for the future.
Yesterday
IIJS Virtual 2020: Shri Piyush Goyal appreciates Indian G&J industry’s ability to face any adversity and emerge winner
The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) inaugurated the first-ever India International Jewellery Show, IIJS Virtual 2020 on October 12. The show will be open for 5 days till October 16, 2020.
Yesterday
Lucapa recommences scaled mining operations at Mothae
Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho. The mine had remained on care and maintenance since lockdown and isolation measures forced the suspension of operations in late March 2020 to prevent...
Yesterday
Dominion Diamonds says the proposed sale of Ekati is off
Dominion Diamonds said it had stopped negotiations around the proposed sale of certain Dominion assets, including the Ekati mine.
Yesterday
AIGS launches gem report memo program
AIGS (Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences) is introducing a gemstone report memo program in response to the challenges faced by gemstone dealers due to COVID-19.
Yesterday