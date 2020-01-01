For engagement rings, are natural diamonds on the way out?

(livemint.com) - A new crop of jewelry makers using lab-grown and recycled diamonds, as well as recycled metals, appeal to millennials and other customers who like knowing exactly where their purchases come from. Could the trend foretell a permanent shift?
ALROSA put up for online auction more than 30 exclusive diamonds with investment potential
ALROSA announced the next online auction of exclusive diamonds for private clients of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program and professional market participants. The debut auction of this kind held in June 2020 showed the demand for this format among...
Today
Call for Africa to make diamond provenance disclosures with millennials
African diamond producing countries have been called upon to share information about the process of mining natural stones as millennials are concerned about provenance disclosures.
Today
Petra introduces the Letlapa Tala Collection
Petra Diamonds Limited has announced a special tender process for the Letlapa Tala Collection, being five blue diamonds of significant colour, clarity, size and heritage, all sourced from the famed Cullinan Mine in South Africa via a press release.
Yesterday
Diamcor closes initial tranche of C$3.5 mln convertible loan
Diamcor Mining, which owns the Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa, has closed the initial tranche of a C$3.5 million convertible loan financing announced late last month.
Yesterday
New world record in diamond growing
New Diamond Technology based in St. Petersburg has set another world record in growing exclusively large single-crystal diamonds, Type Ib (containing nitrogen) producing a diamond weighing 129.47 carats and sized 29.5x29,5x21 mm in early October...
Yesterday