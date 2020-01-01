For engagement rings, are natural diamonds on the way out?

ALROSA put up for online auction more than 30 exclusive diamonds with investment potential ALROSA announced the next online auction of exclusive diamonds for private clients of the ALROSA Diamond Exclusive program and professional market participants. The debut auction of this kind held in June 2020 showed the demand for this format among...

Call for Africa to make diamond provenance disclosures with millennials African diamond producing countries have been called upon to share information about the process of mining natural stones as millennials are concerned about provenance disclosures.

Petra introduces the Letlapa Tala Collection Petra Diamonds Limited has announced a special tender process for the Letlapa Tala Collection, being five blue diamonds of significant colour, clarity, size and heritage, all sourced from the famed Cullinan Mine in South Africa via a press release.

Diamcor closes initial tranche of C$3.5 mln convertible loan Diamcor Mining, which owns the Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa, has closed the initial tranche of a C$3.5 million convertible loan financing announced late last month.