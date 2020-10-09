De Beers’ Market Share Falls in 2019, Hides a Surprise

05 october 2020

(edahngolan.com) - After a year of pains, and ahead of one of the most complicated years since World War II, De Beers’ market share sank in 2019. Not only De Beers, but ALROSA, Rio Tinto, and Petra all lost market share. The big market share winners are a small group of junior miners and the multitude of alluvial miners around the world. With few exceptions, they are completely anonymous. Most of the market share gainers are an endless array of diggers in Congo, Sierra Leone, Angola, the Central African Republic, Brazil, and elsewhere. They are responsible for an increase in production, while the market was actually shrinking.