Jobs reduction a possibility for De Beers as Anglo firm continues staff discussions

ALROSA sales gain strength The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.

Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.

Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.