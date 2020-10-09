Tiffany-LVMH Deal May Be Saved, Say Analysts

30 september 2020

(nationaljeweler.com) - New York—LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany & Co. is on shaky ground after the French luxury titan announced Wednesday it would be backing out of its agreement to buy the American jeweler. Tiffany responded with a lawsuit to force LVMH to move ahead with the deal. In its official statement issued last week, LVMH cited closing date issues after Tiffany requested a second extension and, it said, the French government asked it to hold off until January 2021 because of proposed U.S. tariffs on French luxury goods. Tiffany countered that LVMH was looking for a way out of the $16.2 billion deal and breached the merger agreement by dragging its feet on securing the necessary regulatory clearances.