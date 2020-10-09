Tiffany-LVMH Deal May Be Saved, Say Analysts

(nationaljeweler.com) - New York—LVMH’s acquisition of Tiffany & Co. is on shaky ground after the French luxury titan announced Wednesday it would be backing out of its agreement to buy the American jeweler. Tiffany responded with a lawsuit to force LVMH to move ahead with the deal. In its official statement issued last week, LVMH cited closing date issues after Tiffany requested a second extension and, it said, the French government asked it to hold off until January 2021 because of proposed U.S. tariffs on French luxury goods. Tiffany countered that LVMH was looking for a way out of the $16.2 billion deal and breached the merger agreement by dragging its feet on securing the necessary regulatory clearances.
News
ALROSA sales gain strength
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.
09 october 2020
Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine
Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
09 october 2020
Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province
A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.
09 october 2020
Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November
The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.
09 october 2020
3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release
Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.
09 october 2020