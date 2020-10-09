How a Bond Girl Filmed a Diamond Ad During a Pandemic

08 october 2020

(jckonline.com) - The Natural Diamond Council’s new ad may not seem all that unusual. It features Ana de Armas, this year’s Bond girl (No Time to Die, which will be released in November), frolicking on a Portuguese beach with her mom and man. Yet its tagline—“For moments like no other”—also describes the very strange time during which it was filmed. Everyone on the July shoot was repeatedly tested for COVID-19. Camera operators wore masks, and Portugal was picked for its low viral spread.