Diamond organisation launches new campaign with James Bond actress

01 october 2020

(jewellermagazine.com) - The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) – previously known as the Diamond Producers Association – has launched a new advertising campaign ‘For moments like no other’ with actress Ana de Armas, who will star in the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. The campaign, which will appear in the US, UK, Chinese and Indian markets, comprises a 30-second advertisement, a variety of shorter videos, a print media campaign, and digital advertising.