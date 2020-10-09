De Beers warns of slow market recovery as moves to flexible, “near-continuous” sales

25 september 2020

(miningmx.com) - De Beers warned it would “take some time” for the diamond market to return to pre-Covid-19 levels, but a recovery in rough diamond demand was underway. Commenting following sales numbers for the group’s sixth and seventh sales cycles of the year – which came in at £116m and £320m respectively – De Beers CEO, Bruce Cleaver, said diamond markets were benefiting from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. “Overall industry sentiment has become more positive as jewellers in the key US and Chinese consumer markets gained confidence ahead of the important year-end holiday season, supported by strong bridal diamond jewellery demand across markets,” he said.