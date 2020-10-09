Argyle Pinks - The End of an Era

02 october 2020

(idexonline.com) - The end of an era is looming. The iconic Argyle mine, which has been selling 90 per cent of the world's pink diamonds since 1984, is expected to cease production in November. And so the supply of the world's rarest, most expensive and arguably most beautiful type of diamond will come to a virtual halt. The last time such a desirable type of diamond was "discontinued" was way back in the 17th century, when India's Golconda mines, famed for the Koh-i-Noor and other diamonds of remarkable quality, whiteness and clarity, ceased production. It is an historic moment when something so desirable becomes unavailable, when demand remains high but supply drops to zero.