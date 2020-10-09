Three Keys to a Thriving Jewelry Industry

23 september 2020

By Scott Murphy, President and CEO of Jewelers Mutual Group

(idexonline.com) - I wish we had a crystal ball to tell us exactly how the jewelry industry will bounce back from the hand we all have been dealt. Unfortunately, we do not - but even if we did, it would not change the undying focus we have at Jewelers Mutual Group, which is to do whatever we can to help raise the tide of the jewelry industry. These are not just words but are the lens through which we challenge ourselves to see through, think though, and focus our resources through. Regardless of what "shape" the recovery takes, it is important to be realistic and embrace the uncertainty as opportunity. It is an opportunity to connect with customers in ways we have not done before. It is an opportunity to provide enhanced products and services to your customers. It is an opportunity to partner with others with like mindsets in order to pool resources and solutions together to make it easier for customers to realize the synergistic benefits that can be brought to them with new technologies . . . and when we accept that we are often stronger together as an industry than we are going it alone. This current uncertainty can be embraced and I hope makes us all willing to try new things and work with others in ways we have not done before. I also hope it will encourage all of us to embrace much needed digital technology in how we interact with each other and our customers.