ALROSA sales gain strength

The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.

09 october 2020

Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine

Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

09 october 2020

Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province

A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.

09 october 2020

Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November

The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.

09 october 2020

3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.

09 october 2020

Three Keys to a Thriving Jewelry Industry

23 september 2020
Expert reports

By Scott Murphy, President and CEO of Jewelers Mutual Group

(idexonline.com) - I wish we had a crystal ball to tell us exactly how the jewelry industry will bounce back from the hand we all have been dealt. Unfortunately, we do not - but even if we did, it would not change the undying focus we have at Jewelers Mutual Group, which is to do whatever we can to help raise the tide of the jewelry industry. These are not just words but are the lens through which we challenge ourselves to see through, think though, and focus our resources through. Regardless of what "shape" the recovery takes, it is important to be realistic and embrace the uncertainty as opportunity. It is an opportunity to connect with customers in ways we have not done before. It is an opportunity to provide enhanced products and services to your customers. It is an opportunity to partner with others with like mindsets in order to pool resources and solutions together to make it easier for customers to realize the synergistic benefits that can be brought to them with new technologies . . . and when we accept that we are often stronger together as an industry than we are going it alone. This current uncertainty can be embraced and I hope makes us all willing to try new things and work with others in ways we have not done before. I also hope it will encourage all of us to embrace much needed digital technology in how we interact with each other and our customers.

