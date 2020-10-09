News

ALROSA sales gain strength

The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.

09 october 2020

Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine

Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.

09 october 2020

Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province

A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.

09 october 2020

Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November

The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.

09 october 2020

3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.

09 october 2020

Can India Wrestle Supply Chains Away From China?

21 september 2020
Expert reports
(jingdaily.com) - In April, investor and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” that global companies will move their supply chains further away from China post-COVID-19. “A lot of buyers and a lot of the people depending on the supply chain in China are now having second thoughts and are beginning to diversify their supply chain as much as possible to be closer to home,” he said. Considering that various Asia-Pacific countries are rebuilding and reimagining their supply chains, Mobius’ assessment isn’t too far-fetched. According to the latest EY Capital Confidence Barometer report, 67 percent of Asia-Pacific executives are undertaking measures to transform their supply chains, compared to 52 percent of respondents across the rest of the globe. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum and Ernst & Young highlight that 55 percent plan to change their management of workforce (compared to 39 percent globally), 47 percent plan to improve their speed of automation (compared to 36 percent globally), and 39 percent plan to undergo digital transformations (compared to 31 percent globally). India has already started a powerful lobbying campaign to try and benefit from the backlash against its neighbor, China. In fact, The Economic Times’ ET Retail reports that India is designing a set of incentives for luring global businesses away from China.
