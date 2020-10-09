Diamonds Are Forever … And Sales Are Headed Online

18 september 2020

(pymnts.com) - Carat, cut, color and clarity. They’re known as the “four Cs” of diamond evaluation – and soon, this most luxurious of luxury goods could be adding a new C: commerce. Well, eCommerce, to be more exact. Diamonds are starting to find a reliable online stage as the digital shift sweeps them into the new consumer channel of preference. “The internet has evolved the sales process quite a bit,” Jeff Becker, owner of new eCommerce entry D.NEA Diamonds, told PYMNTS. “There are now quite a few reputable online vendors of diamonds. The pricing is very aggressive compared to jewelry stores, due to lower overhead and broader reach. As consumers get more sophisticated and educated, they are becoming more comfortable buying based on specifications and photos online. This is putting pressure on some physical retail stores and driving the online folks to compete aggressively for a growing slice of the business.”