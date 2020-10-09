Diamonds Are Forever … And Sales Are Headed Online

(pymnts.com) - Carat, cut, color and clarity. They’re known as the “four Cs” of diamond evaluation – and soon, this most luxurious of luxury goods could be adding a new C: commerce. Well, eCommerce, to be more exact. Diamonds are starting to find a reliable online stage as the digital shift sweeps them into the new consumer channel of preference. “The internet has evolved the sales process quite a bit,” Jeff Becker, owner of new eCommerce entry D.NEA Diamonds, told PYMNTS. “There are now quite a few reputable online vendors of diamonds. The pricing is very aggressive compared to jewelry stores, due to lower overhead and broader reach. As consumers get more sophisticated and educated, they are becoming more comfortable buying based on specifications and photos online. This is putting pressure on some physical retail stores and driving the online folks to compete aggressively for a growing slice of the business.”
News
ALROSA sales gain strength
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.
09 october 2020
Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine
Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
09 october 2020
Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province
A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.
09 october 2020
Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November
The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.
09 october 2020
3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release
Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.
09 october 2020