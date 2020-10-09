Tiffany Promises More Transparency For Diamonds Amid Greater Concern Over Social Responsibility

14 september 2020

(forbes.com) - Tiffany & Co. announced on August 18 it will share the full background of its newly sourced diamond rings, an industry first as it looks to attract customers who care about quality as well as social and environmental responsibility. As demand for lab-grown diamonds is on the rise, it is likely Tiffany and other jewelers want to assuage conflict diamond and sustainability concerns which have long plagued the diamond industry.