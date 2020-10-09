Tiffany Promises More Transparency For Diamonds Amid Greater Concern Over Social Responsibility

(forbes.com) - Tiffany & Co. announced on August 18 it will share the full background of its newly sourced diamond rings, an industry first as it looks to attract customers who care about quality as well as social and environmental responsibility. As demand for lab-grown diamonds is on the rise, it is likely Tiffany and other jewelers want to assuage conflict diamond and sustainability concerns which have long plagued the diamond industry.
News
ALROSA sales gain strength
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.
09 october 2020
Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine
Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
09 october 2020
Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province
A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.
09 october 2020
Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November
The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.
09 october 2020
3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release
Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.
09 october 2020