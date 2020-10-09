Why Lucara’s New Deal Might Change the Diamond Market

(jckonline.com) - On July 15, Lucara Diamond, owner of the Karowe mine in Botswana, announced it had forged a “groundbreaking” deal with Antwerp Belgium’s HB Group. The deal calls for Lucara to sell all its “special” (more than 10.8 ct.) diamonds to HB through the end of the year. That’s a big deal for HB, as Karowe has unearthed a lot of very special specials, including the 1,109 ct. Lesedi La Rona. But it’s also a big deal for Lucara, which derives 70% of its income from larger stones. But the interesting thing is how this deal is structured. It calls for HB to initially pay Lucara an estimate of the diamond’s eventual polished price—determined through “state-of-the-art scanning and planning technology”—minus HB’s manufacturing costs and an unspecified commission, which it’s also called a “fee.” HB will pay Lucara that initial estimate within 60 days of receiving the stone—a rare instance of a diamond miner extending credit.
ALROSA sales gain strength
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday.
09 october 2020
Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine
Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.
09 october 2020
Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province
A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia.
09 october 2020
Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November
The retail diamond demand is gradually growing in tier I cities and diamond retail sales may get back to 70-80 per cent of pre-COVID level by October-November this year.
09 october 2020
3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release
Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.
09 october 2020