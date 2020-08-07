India Urges ‘Self-Discipline’ from Rough Buyers

Almazy Anabara unearths the largest diamond in the history of Russia Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of ALROSA unearthed a diamond of intense yellow-brown color weighing 236 carats at the Ebelyakh Diamond Field in northern Yakutia, Russia.

Sarine records Net Profit of $1.2M in H1 2020 Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology products and services for the evaluation has announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 through a press...

Diamond industry to recover at slow pace until end of year – expert The diamond industry is expected to recover at a haphazard and slow pace until November or December this year following the Covid-19 pandemic, an analyst has said.

WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash spurs on the hard-hit diamond industry with ---‘There is Light at the End of the Tunnel’ --- through a letter addressed to the plagued global diamond industry.