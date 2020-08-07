India Urges ‘Self-Discipline’ from Rough Buyers

(Rapaport News) - Indian industry leaders have renewed their calls for limits on rough imports during the Covid-19 crisis, noting that diamond demand remains uncertain. The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and four other trade bodies have told members to “maintain self-discipline” and only to buy rough in line with current demand. They also urged them to “exercise great caution” and to continue reducing their inventories and debts.
Almazy Anabara unearths the largest diamond in the history of Russia
Almazy Anabara, a subsidiary of ALROSA unearthed a diamond of intense yellow-brown color weighing 236 carats at the Ebelyakh Diamond Field in northern Yakutia, Russia.
07 august 2020
Sarine records Net Profit of $1.2M in H1 2020
Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology products and services for the evaluation has announced its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 through a press...
07 august 2020
Diamond industry to recover at slow pace until end of year – expert
The diamond industry is expected to recover at a haphazard and slow pace until November or December this year following the Covid-19 pandemic, an analyst has said.
07 august 2020
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash spurs on the hard-hit diamond industry with ---‘There is Light at the End of the Tunnel’ --- through a letter addressed to the plagued global diamond industry.
07 august 2020
SA diamond jewellers thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic
South African diamond jewellers are thriving despite the challenges currently facing the industry as a result of poor demand, weak prices and of late the Covid-19 pandemic.
07 august 2020