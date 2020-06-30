News

WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry

WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash spurs on the hard-hit diamond industry with ---‘There is Light at the End of the Tunnel’ --- through a letter addressed to the plagued global diamond industry.

SA diamond jewellers thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic

South African diamond jewellers are thriving despite the challenges currently facing the industry as a result of poor demand, weak prices and of late the Covid-19 pandemic.

Call to stress emotional value of diamonds

The ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’ slogan that the diamond industry used to promote natural stones was no longer useful and there is need to stress the emotional value of diamonds, analysts have said.  

Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q2 and H1 2020 results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. released its financial and operating results for Q2 2020 and H1 2020 ended June 30, 2020, as per the miner’s press release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

EU does not want to regulate the sale of synthetic diamonds

The highest executive body of the European Union considered it inappropriate to take measures in order to force sellers of artificial diamonds to disclose their origin to their customers.

No Room For Snobbery

(idexonline.com) - Are you a diamond snob? I'm not asking whether you want them bigger, brighter and beautifuller. I'm asking a different question. I'm asking how you feel when you hear about precious stones being exploited far beyond the traditional world of jewelry? Two stories caught my interest in recent days. The was first was about a US rapper called Gucci Mane having porcelain veneers fitted to his teeth, encrusted with $250,000 of diamonds. The second was about an Australian goldsmith called Colin Burn, who created a chess set worth $4m out of diamonds, pearls and sapphires. You're either nodding your head in approval, or shaking it despair at this point. Diamonds thrive on the position they achieved back in the days of Cecil Rhodes, and which they've sustained until now. Wince if you want to when you see them plastered onto a gadget or fashion accessory, but remember they're fighting the PR battle for you.  So there's no room for snobbery.

