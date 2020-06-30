No Room For Snobbery

WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash spurs on the hard-hit diamond industry with ---‘There is Light at the End of the Tunnel’ --- through a letter addressed to the plagued global diamond industry.

SA diamond jewellers thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic South African diamond jewellers are thriving despite the challenges currently facing the industry as a result of poor demand, weak prices and of late the Covid-19 pandemic.

Call to stress emotional value of diamonds The ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’ slogan that the diamond industry used to promote natural stones was no longer useful and there is need to stress the emotional value of diamonds, analysts have said.

Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q2 and H1 2020 results Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. released its financial and operating results for Q2 2020 and H1 2020 ended June 30, 2020, as per the miner’s press release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.