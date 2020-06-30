No Room For Snobbery

News
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash reassures the hard-hit global diamond industry
WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash spurs on the hard-hit diamond industry with ---‘There is Light at the End of the Tunnel’ --- through a letter addressed to the plagued global diamond industry.
Today
SA diamond jewellers thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic
South African diamond jewellers are thriving despite the challenges currently facing the industry as a result of poor demand, weak prices and of late the Covid-19 pandemic.
Today
Call to stress emotional value of diamonds
The ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’ slogan that the diamond industry used to promote natural stones was no longer useful and there is need to stress the emotional value of diamonds, analysts have said.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announces Q2 and H1 2020 results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. released its financial and operating results for Q2 2020 and H1 2020 ended June 30, 2020, as per the miner’s press release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Yesterday
EU does not want to regulate the sale of synthetic diamonds
The highest executive body of the European Union considered it inappropriate to take measures in order to force sellers of artificial diamonds to disclose their origin to their customers.
Yesterday