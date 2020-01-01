Diamond Foundry: S&P Global Diamond Mining Impact Study is Misleading Millions of Consumers

Slow recovery for diamond sector unless De Beers picks up – report The diamond sector is expected to take two years to recover from the current downturn unless De Beers picks up, according to news reports.

Star recovers over 2500 diamonds from first bulk sample trench Star Diamond has recovered 2,517 diamonds weighing 120.1 carats recovered from its first bulk sample trench excavated on the Star Kimberlite, in Canada.

Angola H1 diamond exports down 30% Angola’s diamond exports dropped by about 30% in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on global diamond sales, according to local media.

Lucapa improves Lulo operations after Covid-19 disruptions Lucapa Diamond is now working three shifts a day at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola as its operations are now back up and running.