Diamond Foundry: S&P Global Diamond Mining Impact Study is Misleading Millions of Consumers

(prnewswire.com) - An S&P Global "TruCost" study, paid for by the Natural Diamond Council, the association of diamond miners, used misleading data and math in a study meant to cast aspersions on the environmental benefits of man-made diamonds, according to Diamond Foundry. Diamond Foundry reviewed the study and found numerous egregious errors
Slow recovery for diamond sector unless De Beers picks up – report
The diamond sector is expected to take two years to recover from the current downturn unless De Beers picks up, according to news reports.
Today
Star recovers over 2500 diamonds from first bulk sample trench
Star Diamond has recovered 2,517 diamonds weighing 120.1 carats recovered from its first bulk sample trench excavated on the Star Kimberlite, in Canada.
Today
Angola H1 diamond exports down 30%
Angola’s diamond exports dropped by about 30% in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19 on global diamond sales, according to local media.
Today
Lucapa improves Lulo operations after Covid-19 disruptions
Lucapa Diamond is now working three shifts a day at its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola as its operations are now back up and running.
Today
Polished prices rise due to reduced diamond supply
The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat polished diamonds rose 1.9% during the month, buoyed by improving investment demand and scarcity of D, IF diamonds, says a press release from Rapaport.
Yesterday