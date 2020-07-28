Junior diamond miners can again be catalysts for mining sector growth, says Sadpo

(miningweekly.com) - South Africa lacks a healthy junior exploration and mining sector, when it could be a catalyst for growth and transformation in the sector, says the South African Diamond Producers Organisation (Sadpo). For example, the discovery of alluvial diamonds in the unique secondary deposits of the Middle Orange River downstream of Hopetown in 1867 was the catalyst that initiated the development of the mining industry in Southern Africa. Sadpo representative Lyndon De Meillon says that, compared with the junior diamond mining sector’s heyday between 1990 and early 2000s, today’s sector is a shadow of its past. “In 2000, prior to South Africa’s changes to mineral policy ownership and regulation, and introduction of new ownership requirements, this key industry supported about 2 000 small and medium-sized private and listed operators.”
News
Polished prices rise due to reduced diamond supply
The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat polished diamonds rose 1.9% during the month, buoyed by improving investment demand and scarcity of D, IF diamonds, says a press release from Rapaport.
Today
GIA begins first Graduate Diamond Course in Shenzhen, China
GIA (Gemological Institute of America) conducted first regional on-campus Graduate Diamonds Course in early July, which was attended by aspiring gem and jewelry professionals in Shenzhen, China, says a press release from the Institute.
Today
Artic Star takes over management of the Diagras property
Arctic Star Exploration Corporation has taken over the management of the Diagras Property in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The project is a joint venture with Margaret Lake Diamonds.
Today
DMCC invites diamond companies to set up operations in Dubai
DMCC has launched its latest discount campaign to encourage international diamond companies to set up operations in Dubai.
Today
Diamond production in Surat begins in a phased manner
Diamond cutting units in Surat have been allowed greater flexibility to operate from 31 July Saturday on condition that they will adhere to a set of norms that include mandatory Covid-19 tests for traders and staff, as per media reports.
Yesterday