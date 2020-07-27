Arctic Star Exploration plans to resume work, increase stake in NWT diamond project

(resourceclips.com) - The idled but promising Diagras project should see new activity as one joint venture partner takes over operations from the other. New manager Arctic Star Exploration TSXV:ADD, which holds the minority portion of the 60/40 JV, announced a proposed $1.6-million budget over the next 12 months to drill the Diagras property next spring. JV partner Margaret Lake Diamonds TSXV:DIA “has elected not to participate in this program and, in doing so, will dilute once the program completes and expenditures are met,” Arctic Star stated.
News
DMCC invites diamond companies to set up operations in Dubai
DMCC has launched its latest discount campaign to encourage international diamond companies to set up operations in Dubai.
Today
Diamond production in Surat begins in a phased manner
Diamond cutting units in Surat have been allowed greater flexibility to operate from 31 July Saturday on condition that they will adhere to a set of norms that include mandatory Covid-19 tests for traders and staff, as per media reports.
Yesterday
De Beers H1 revenue more than halves as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc
De Beers’ revenue dropped by 54% to $1.2 billion in the first half of 2020 compared with $2.6 billion, a year earlier, according to Anglo American.
Yesterday
Lucapa’s Lulo earns $3.7m from latest tender
Lucapa Diamond has sold 2,625 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola for $3.7 million, representing an average price of $1,400 carat.
Yesterday
Just Diamonds offers unique software to retailers
Just Diamonds, a Birmingham-based CMJ supplier of certified diamonds with unique buying software, has reported record results in its fourth year of trading driven by new customers, with turnover up 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2018/19.
Yesterday