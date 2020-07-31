De Beers looks to restructure as diamond sales plummet

(thenational.ae) - De Beers is considering ways to restructure mines, expand in jewellery and overhaul diamond sales, as the world’s biggest and oldest producer rethinks its entire business in an industry left paralysed by the pandemic. The company founded by British imperialist Cecil Rhodes in the late 1800s was under pressure even before the coronavirus to reform. While De Beers boasts one of the world’s most powerful luxury brands, it remains tied to traditions that in some cases have barely changed for decades. Chief executive Bruce Cleaver began a modernisation process after taking over in 2016, and those efforts will be expanded and accelerated.
Just Diamonds offers unique software to retailers
Just Diamonds, a Birmingham-based CMJ supplier of certified diamonds with unique buying software, has reported record results in its fourth year of trading driven by new customers, with turnover up 9.5 percent year-on-year in 2018/19.
WGC releases Global Gold Demand Trends for Q2 and H1 2020
According to the World Gold Council’s Report released recently, the following are the highlights of the Gold Demand Trends for Q2 and H1 2020.
Christie’s NY sale of diamond necklace yields $6.3 million
Christie’s New York July 29th auction of Magnificent Jewels totaled $28,142,500 with 87% sold by value and 83% sold by lot.
Gem Diamonds registers strong Letšeng H1 sales despite challenges
Gem Diamonds raked in $74 million from 43 384 carats recovered at its Letšeng in Lesotho during the first half of the year compared to $87.6 million realised from 55 578 carats sold in the previous half.
Lithoquest Diamonds presents corporate update for new projects
Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) operating in Western Australia provided a corporate update on 30 July providing details about the company’s New Project Initiatives through a press note.
