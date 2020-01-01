Jilted by lockdown: Why marriage after global isolation is just what the diamond sector needs

(miningmx.com) - The wedding economy is estimated to be worth $300bn annually with a host of industries, from travel and hospitality to the garment sector, hanging on to its finely-tailored coattails. Perhaps no industry is more desirous, therefore, of sweet nuptials than the jewellery sector – diamonds in particular. The last three years have been torrid for the global diamond sector. De Beers exemplified the rut: its 2019 profit of $558m was the lowest in a decade. A sales upturn in January suggested the beginning of the long-anticipated recovery, until COVID-19 sent consumers from high street into lockdown. Unpolished or rough diamond sales to the secondary sector, the cutters and polishers who like to inspect goods in person, was stopped in its tracks. Botswana, where De Beers convenes ten sales meetings a year with selected buyers, closed its borders. Other miners ran into similar travel bans as the pandemic tore through the world. Yet the forces that brought the diamond sector to a halt in March might yet provide the seeds of its recovery.
Lucapa submits diamond marketing proposal to Lesotho
Lucapa Diamond has submitted a diamond marketing proposal to the government of Lesotho who are 30% partners in the Mothae diamond mine.
Today
‘SA junior diamond miners have potential to boost mining sector’
South African Diamond Producers Organisation (SADPO) says junior exploration and mining companies have potential to boost the growth of the local mining sector.
Today
Several De Beers customers make commitment to reduce carbon emissions
Several De Beers rough diamond buyers have committed to developing roadmaps to reduce carbon emissions that will be reviewed and assessed every six months, according to media reports.
Yesterday
IDE proposes Diamond Free Trade Area in Ramat Gan
A delegation from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) led by President Yoram Dvash were present at the Economics Committee convened on 27, July for a special meeting on the state of the diamond industry in Israel due to the coronavirus crisis...
Yesterday
GIA and IBM Research join forces to transform diamond grading
The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and IBM Research, have joined forces to develop an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to revolutionize diamond clarity grading, according to a press release from GIA.
Yesterday